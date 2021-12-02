Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Donald Glover Reboot Mr. & Mrs. Smith As Amazon Series
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,245
Likes: 0
Received 789 Likes on 528 Posts
Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Donald Glover Reboot Mr. & Mrs. Smith As Amazon Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are rebooting feature film Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a television series for Amazon.
The pair revealed via Instagram stories that they were working on the project for 2022.
The show, co-created by Atlanta writer/producer Francesca Sloane, comes from New Regency and Amazon Studios.
Waller-Bridge has an overall deal with the streamer, as does Sloane.
The 2005 feature film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who were rival spies. It was directed by Doug Liman and written by Simon Kinberg. The two re-teamed for a TV series version. It went to pilot at ABC during the 2006-07 season, written/exec produced by Kinberg, directed/exec produced by Liman and starring Michael Henderson and Jordana Brewster in the title roles. The pilot was not picked up to series.
The pair revealed via Instagram stories that they were working on the project for 2022.
The show, co-created by Atlanta writer/producer Francesca Sloane, comes from New Regency and Amazon Studios.
Waller-Bridge has an overall deal with the streamer, as does Sloane.
The 2005 feature film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who were rival spies. It was directed by Doug Liman and written by Simon Kinberg. The two re-teamed for a TV series version. It went to pilot at ABC during the 2006-07 season, written/exec produced by Kinberg, directed/exec produced by Liman and starring Michael Henderson and Jordana Brewster in the title roles. The pilot was not picked up to series.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off