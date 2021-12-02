The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+) - original cast reunited - 3/4/21

Quote:

This is the true story of seven reality TV pioneers picked to reunite in a loft and have their lives taped… and you know the rest.



Veteran reality staple The Real World is helping kick off the rebranded Paramount+ platform (formerly CBS All Access) on March 4 with the debut of The Real World Homecoming: New York, TVLine has learned. The six-episode docuseries will reunite the original seven strangers as they revisit the shocking moments and fiery issues they tackled during their historic season, and discuss how their experience parallels the world and society of today.



“After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite and start getting real,” reads the official description.



“The Real World is credited with creating the reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” said president of MTV Entertainment Group Chris McCarthy in a statement. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises, it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”



Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, The Real World rose to prominence in 1992, having been celebrated for its diverse casting and accurate portrayal of youth culture. The original series ran for 33 seasons (the last of which rolled out on Facebook Watch in 2019) and spawned two spinoff series, Road Rules and the competition series The Challenge, which is currently airing its 36th season.



This is the second cast from the franchise to get the reunion treatment. In 2007, MTV produced a mini spinoff season entitled Reunited: The Real World Las Vegas, which brought the entire Season 12 cast back to the Palms Hotel and Casino suite they once lived in.