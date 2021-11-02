The Bridge (HBO Max) -- reality competition show

Quote:

Narrated by James McAvoy, The Bridge is a social experiment bringing together 12 strangers from all over the UK that have one thing in common: they all want to get their hands on a 100.000 treasure. The cash prize lies a mere 300 meters away. There is one problem though. Between them and the treasure lies a river. The only way to cross it is by building a bridge with just their bare hands and a few basic manual tools and supplies, and it all must be done within 21 days. If they successfully reach the treasure in time, the final question remains: who will keep the money?