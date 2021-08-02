Black Lightning (CW) -- The Final Season -- Premieres 2/8/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,071
Received 624 Likes on 460 Posts
Black Lightning (CW) -- The Final Season -- Premieres 2/8/21
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
SEASON PREMIERE
BLACK LIGHTING
"The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)
SEASON PREMIERE - Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.
Read more: Listings - BLACK LIGHTNING on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - BLACK LIGHTNING on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com
SEASON PREMIERE
BLACK LIGHTING
"The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)
SEASON PREMIERE - Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.
Read more: Listings - BLACK LIGHTNING on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - BLACK LIGHTNING on The CW | TheFutonCritic.com
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,071
Received 624 Likes on 460 Posts
Re: Black Lightning (CW) -- The Final Season -- Premieres 2/8/21
For those of you lurking who say you dropped the show, this is indeed the final season.
They also killed off Detective Henderson in the season 3 finale. Damon Gupton announced on social media at the time he won't be returning for season 4. It was a pretty emotional ending to last season.
They also killed off Detective Henderson in the season 3 finale. Damon Gupton announced on social media at the time he won't be returning for season 4. It was a pretty emotional ending to last season.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off