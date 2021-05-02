DVD Talk Forum

Y: 1883 (Yellowstone prequel series) from EP Taylor Sheridan (Paramount +)

Y: 1883 (Yellowstone prequel series) from EP Taylor Sheridan (Paramount +)

   
Y: 1883 (Yellowstone prequel series) from EP Taylor Sheridan (Paramount +)
https://deadline.com/2021/02/yellows...nt-1234688653/




Yellowstone co-creator/executive producer Taylor Sheridan has signed a massive new overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group for multiple new series, starting with Yellowstone prequel Y: 1883 for Paramount+, which will be unveiled with a teaser Sunday during the Super Bowl on CBS. (You can watch it above.)According to sources, the pact, said to be for five years, is in the nine-figure range and could reach $150 million in success. That would but Sheridan in the top tier of TVs highest-paid showrunners.

Under the pact, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Sheridan will create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and his Yellowstone partner 101 Studios, delivering five seasons of new or returning series every year exclusively for the ViacomCBS brands, including Yellowstones home Paramount Network, Paramount+ and CBS.



Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in Americas promised land  Montana.

Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home, said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment. We couldnt be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylors boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.

The pact takes over Sherdons previous overall deal with MTV Entertainment Group signed a year ago. It follows the continuous success of Yellowstone, cables most watched drama.



The Paramount Network shows third season was the most watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing a record-breaking 6.5 million total viewers in Live+3. The Kevin Costner-starring series, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, also has developed a passionate fan following and social media presence.

I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans, Sherdan said.

Y: 1883 will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

