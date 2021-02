Y: 1883 (Yellowstone prequel series) from EP Taylor Sheridan (Paramount +)

Quote:

According to sources, the pact, said to be for five years, is in the nine-figure range and could reach $150 million in success. That would but Sheridan in the top tier of TV’s highest-paid showrunners.Under the pact, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Sheridan will create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and hispartner 101 Studios, delivering five seasons of new or returning series every year exclusively for the ViacomCBS brands, including‘s home Paramount Network, Paramount+ and CBS.“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand theuniverse and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”The pact takes over Sherdon’s previous overall deal with MTV Entertainment Group signed a year ago. It follows the continuous success of, cable’s most watched drama.The Paramount Network show’s third season was the most watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing a record-breaking 6.5 million total viewers in Live+3. The Kevin Costner-starring series, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, also has developed a passionate fan following and social media presence.“I am excited to continue the story ofand thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans,” Sherdan said.will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.