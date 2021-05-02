Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21

It's possible IMO that this "Pietro" depending on what they say next week, could be just an aberration of this world that Wanda created. It may not even be a true X-Men link but a wink wink thing I suppose as well.



I still think she's in control because she broke into that facility to steal the leftover parts of Vision and in some way is using it to re-animate him for this world she created. From her heated conversation with Vision, to me she sounded like this "world" is what she wants and is what is making her happy. And Vision has no idea what the hell is going on because he's slowly figuring out that there's something wrong with this version of him and he's not in control and the people around him aren't as well.



5 episodes in, now we're theorizing and speculating and getting into the good stuff.