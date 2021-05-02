WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
#2
Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
Wow!!! What an episode. They did a good balance between Wanda's reality and the real world. And if it wasn't clear, this episode showed that Wanda is 100% in complete control of everything. That confrontation between Wanda and Vision was pretty tense. This form of his if finally figuring out that something isn't right with this world. I was a little surprised when Wanda came out of her world to confront SWORD and basically say Fuck off.
and that ending. I'm not sure what to think of it. Is it Quicksilver from the FOX/X-Men world or is it someone else impersonating Pietro? I at Darcy saying She recast Pietro. If that is indeed Quicksilver, then it seems they are linking the MCU to the X-Men world. But, that was pretty cool to bring Peters into this.
Sitcom-wise, they seemed to tone down on it this week. But, it was an ode to 1980s family shows like Family Ties and Growing Pains.
#3
Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
It's possible IMO that this "Pietro" depending on what they say next week, could be just an aberration of this world that Wanda created. It may not even be a true X-Men link but a wink wink thing I suppose as well.
I still think she's in control because she broke into that facility to steal the leftover parts of Vision and in some way is using it to re-animate him for this world she created. From her heated conversation with Vision, to me she sounded like this "world" is what she wants and is what is making her happy. And Vision has no idea what the hell is going on because he's slowly figuring out that there's something wrong with this version of him and he's not in control and the people around him aren't as well.
5 episodes in, now we're theorizing and speculating and getting into the good stuff.
