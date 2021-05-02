DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21

   
Old 02-05-21, 04:50 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,179
Likes: 0
Received 770 Likes on 516 Posts
WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21

Two super-powered beings living ideal suburban lives suspect that everything is not as it seems.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-21, 05:05 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,965
Received 614 Likes on 452 Posts
Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
Wow!!! What an episode. They did a good balance between Wanda's reality and the real world. And if it wasn't clear, this episode showed that Wanda is 100% in complete control of everything. That confrontation between Wanda and Vision was pretty tense. This form of his if finally figuring out that something isn't right with this world. I was a little surprised when Wanda came out of her world to confront SWORD and basically say Fuck off.

and that ending. I'm not sure what to think of it. Is it Quicksilver from the FOX/X-Men world or is it someone else impersonating Pietro? I at Darcy saying She recast Pietro. If that is indeed Quicksilver, then it seems they are linking the MCU to the X-Men world. But, that was pretty cool to bring Peters into this.

Sitcom-wise, they seemed to tone down on it this week. But, it was an ode to 1980s family shows like Family Ties and Growing Pains.

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-21, 05:10 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Seattle, WA
Posts: 9,891
Received 53 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
And if it wasn't clear, this episode showed that Wanda is 100% in complete control of everything.
I was left thinking it's still up for debate, esp given the ending. Regarding that... it must be a misdirect of some kind. Wouldn't it have been much more impactful if it had been the MCU actor?
Artman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-21, 05:19 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,965
Received 614 Likes on 452 Posts
Re: WandaVision (S1E05) - On a Very Special Episode... - 2/5/21
It's possible IMO that this "Pietro" depending on what they say next week, could be just an aberration of this world that Wanda created. It may not even be a true X-Men link but a wink wink thing I suppose as well.

I still think she's in control because she broke into that facility to steal the leftover parts of Vision and in some way is using it to re-animate him for this world she created. From her heated conversation with Vision, to me she sounded like this "world" is what she wants and is what is making her happy. And Vision has no idea what the hell is going on because he's slowly figuring out that there's something wrong with this version of him and he's not in control and the people around him aren't as well.

5 episodes in, now we're theorizing and speculating and getting into the good stuff.
Last edited by DJariya; 02-05-21 at 05:29 AM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Last Show You Binged?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.