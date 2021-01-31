SNL 01/30/21 (S46E10) -- H: John Krasinski, MG: Machine Gun Kelly
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
SNL 01/30/21 (S46E10) -- H: John Krasinski, MG: Machine Gun Kelly
Forgot this was happening today... sorry.
Season 46 (2020-2021)
- SNL 10/03/20 (S46E01) -- H: Chris Rock, MG: Megan Thee Stallion
- SNL 10/10/20 (S46E02) -- H: Bill Burr, MG: Jack White
- SNL 10/17/20 (S46E03) -- H: Issa Rae, MG: Justin Bieber
- SNL 10/24/20 (S46E04) -- H: Adele, MG: H.E.R.
- SNL 10/31/20 (S46E05) -- H: John Mulaney, MG: The Strokes
- SNL 11/07/20 (S46E06) -- H: Dave Chappelle, MG: The Foo Fighters
- SNL 12/05/20 (S46E07) -- H: Jason Bateman, MG: Morgan Wallen
- SNL 12/12/20 (S46E08) -- H: Timothée Chalamet, MG: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- SNL 12/19/20 (S46E09) -- H: Kristen Wiig, MG: Dua Lipa
- SNL 01/30/21 (S46E10) -- H: John Krasinski, MG: Machine Gun Kelly
- SNL 02/06/21 (S46E11) -- H: Dan Levy, MG: Phoebe Bridgers
- SNL 02/13/21 (S46E12) -- H: Regina King, MG: Nathaniel Rateliff
- SNL 02/20/21 (S46E13) -- H: TBA, MG: TBA
- SNL 02/27/21 (S46E14) -- H: TBA, MG: TBA
