Debris (NBC) -- S: Jonathan Tucker -- Sci-Fi drama from the Producer of Fringe -- Premieres 3/1/21

When mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky, a secretive international agency is tasked with figuring out what it is, where it came from, and most importantly what it can do. British agent Finola Jones and American agent Bryan Beneventi are partners who have very different styles  she's warm, intuitive and detail-oriented, and he's charming, confident and guarded. But they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it. Every discovery is also a race against time, because shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.



The cast includes Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip.



Creator and showrunner J.H. Wyman will write and executive produce alongside his company, Frequency Films. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller will also executive produce.



"Debris" is produced by Frequency Films and Legendary Television in association with Universal Television.

