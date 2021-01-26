27 Years Ago - The First Episode of Babylon 5

It was 27 years ago today, January 26, 1994, that Babylon 5's first regular episode, Midnight On The Firing Line, first aired on PTEN (Prime Time Entertainment Network).It was a HUGE improvement over the pilot, and the episode still hold up really well today, even against some of the better episodes of the series.The series would go on to complete it's 5 year mission, and become one of the all time great Science Fiction TV Shows.Sadly, in the last 17 years we have lost SEVEN members of the main cast, most recently Mira Furlan who died just last week.But they're all still alive and vital on the show. The strength of B5 was always the writing and the acting. Having said that, for the time the CGI effects were excellent, with the ships actually moving correctly given real world physics. The DVD's make the effects look bad, but the NEWLY REMASTERED EPISODES look much better on HBO Max.I first heard about B5 at a Star Trek convention in the Spring of 1992. JMS did a presentation about his upcoming series (which would be preceded in 1993 by a pilot movie), and that presentation was just fantastic. I was a huge B5 fan from that point forward.Of course, this means we're only 3 years away from the 30th Anniversary. That's hard to believe...