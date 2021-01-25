Harry Potter Wizarding World series in early development at HBO Max
A Harry Potter series is in very early development at HBO Max, Variety has learned from sources.
Rumors that a show set within the wizarding world have persisted for some time. Now it seems those plans are moving ahead, though no writers or talent are currently attached to the project. There is no word yet on what the focus of the show would be or what part of the Harry Potter timeline it would focus on should it move ahead.
Variety has reached out to HBO Max and Warner Bros. for comment and will update should they respond.
The Harry Potter book series is one of the most popular of all time, with the seven books in the series having sold over 500 million copies worldwide. They were then adapted into a hit eight-film franchise, which has grossed nearly $8 billion worldwide. There have also been two films to date in the prequel spinoff Fantastic Beasts film series, with the third of five planned films due out in 2022.
