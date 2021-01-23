The Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix) -- Documentary series

Quote:

LOCK YOUR DOORS. Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer is coming to Netflix January 13. Witness the story of one of the most vicious serial killers in American history, a real-life boogeyman that brought California to a standstill.

Has anyone here watched this documentary series? It's 4 episodes and premiered on Netflix a few weeks ago. Very creepy. I was a young kid here in Southern California at the time when Richard Ramirez was on his killing spree. It was a very scary time.I'm through 2 episodes and this is so well done so far. Really good mix of new interviews, photos and actual crime scene photos. And they're telling a lot of the stories of the people who were Ramirez's victims. The murder scene photos are eerie.