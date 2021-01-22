re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21

Better than the first two, but still way overdoing the sitcom stuff, which could've been fine for one episode and let the mystery kick in. Why sitcoms anyway? Has it EVER been shown that Wanda Maximoff was some huge secret fan of old comedies? I still have hopes for this series but basing it so much on wink wink nudge nudge homages - as if there hasn't already been a million Brady Bunch tributes in TV history already - was a mistake.

Why sitcoms is the mystery. This isn’t something that is going to go away after one episode. This is was the show is, and there’s still multiple more decades and sitcom styles that they are going to homage to.It has already been said it will all be explained by the end. Maybe just wait until they are all out and binge it if you want answers all at once. Which also could be a good debate on why a show like this one in particular may not be best served releasing week to week, like MysterioMan mentioned. Especially for broad general audiences.I don’t think a show like this can be given a fair assessment until the story is complete.