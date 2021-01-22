WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Hmmmm. I feel like there's a better way to tell this story or this show wasn't made for a weekly format. While it's not bad, I just don't really care about what's happening. It's just a bunch of nonsense, which I'm sure will make sense later, but they've dragged this sitcom stuff out to a movie length and I'm not sure that's necessary. I'll continue to watch because it's MCU, but this isn't my favorite thing so far.
The way I see it, is that there so much content in the MCU, I'm fine with this experimental stuff. But yes, I'm not crazy about getting 3-4 MCU story hints, while watching these sitcom throwbacks.
(And no, I didn't watch episode 3 yet.)
Better than the first two, but still way overdoing the sitcom stuff, which could’ve been fine for one episode and let the mystery kick in. Why sitcoms anyway? Has it EVER been shown that Wanda Maximoff was some huge secret fan of old comedies? I still have hopes for this series but basing it so much on wink wink nudge nudge homages - as if there hasn’t already been a million Brady Bunch tributes in TV history already - was a mistake.
It has already been said it will all be explained by the end. Maybe just wait until they are all out and binge it if you want answers all at once. Which also could be a good debate on why a show like this one in particular may not be best served releasing week to week, like MysterioMan mentioned. Especially for broad general audiences.
I don’t think a show like this can be given a fair assessment until the story is complete.
Based on the ending of this one, I’m going to assume after the events of Captain Marvel and her interaction with Skrulls, Monica Rambeau grew up and joined SWORD. She’d be a good character who can jump around from this, to Captain Marvel 2, to Secret Invasion. But it’s TBD on if it is the good or bad version of SWORD.
Definitely got way better towards the end, but I still find myself not caring at all about the sitcom storyline. We get it. They're in a sitcom and there are wacky hijinks. Just move the story along already.
Assuming the twin brother reference will give us a cameo of one of the Quckilvers. Definitely more interesting episode with the mystery stuff at the end.
Going to echo what others have said in that I don’t like the format. Yes, the last 3 minutes or so were interesting, but this format doesn’t work for me.
Maybe it will get good later, and it will all make sense, but no matter how good later episodes are, I’m never going to rewatch these episodes.
Weird. The thread says Season 3. It was fixed to season 1 and then reverted back to season 3 again.
