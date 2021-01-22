DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21

   
Old 01-22-21, 08:13 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,016
Likes: 0
Received 722 Likes on 492 Posts
WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21


Wanda's pregnancy fritzes her powers as she and Vision prepare for an accelerated delivery.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 10:43 AM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
MysterioMan007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 748
Received 16 Likes on 15 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Hmmmm. I feel like there's a better way to tell this story or this show wasn't made for a weekly format. While it's not bad, I just don't really care about what's happening. It's just a bunch of nonsense, which I'm sure will make sense later, but they've dragged this sitcom stuff out to a movie length and I'm not sure that's necessary. I'll continue to watch because it's MCU, but this isn't my favorite thing so far.
MysterioMan007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 10:54 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 23,187
Received 44 Likes on 39 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
The way I see it, is that there so much content in the MCU, I'm fine with this experimental stuff. But yes, I'm not crazy about getting 3-4 MCU story hints, while watching these sitcom throwbacks.

(And no, I didn't watch episode 3 yet.)
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 02:15 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,238
Received 20 Likes on 16 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Better than the first two, but still way overdoing the sitcom stuff, which couldve been fine for one episode and let the mystery kick in. Why sitcoms anyway? Has it EVER been shown that Wanda Maximoff was some huge secret fan of old comedies? I still have hopes for this series but basing it so much on wink wink nudge nudge homages - as if there hasnt already been a million Brady Bunch tributes in TV history already - was a mistake.
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 02:50 PM
  #5  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,016
Likes: 0
Received 722 Likes on 492 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Originally Posted by The Antipodean View Post
Better than the first two, but still way overdoing the sitcom stuff, which could’ve been fine for one episode and let the mystery kick in. Why sitcoms anyway? Has it EVER been shown that Wanda Maximoff was some huge secret fan of old comedies? I still have hopes for this series but basing it so much on wink wink nudge nudge homages - as if there hasn’t already been a million Brady Bunch tributes in TV history already - was a mistake.
Why sitcoms is the mystery. This isn’t something that is going to go away after one episode. This is was the show is, and there’s still multiple more decades and sitcom styles that they are going to homage to.

It has already been said it will all be explained by the end. Maybe just wait until they are all out and binge it if you want answers all at once. Which also could be a good debate on why a show like this one in particular may not be best served releasing week to week, like MysterioMan mentioned. Especially for broad general audiences.

I don’t think a show like this can be given a fair assessment until the story is complete.
Last edited by dex14; 01-22-21 at 03:11 PM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 02:52 PM
  #6  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,016
Likes: 0
Received 722 Likes on 492 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Based on the ending of this one, I’m going to assume after the events of Captain Marvel and her interaction with Skrulls, Monica Rambeau grew up and joined SWORD. She’d be a good character who can jump around from this, to Captain Marvel 2, to Secret Invasion. But it’s TBD on if it is the good or bad version of SWORD.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 03:56 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Xander's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Des Moines, IA
Posts: 4,398
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Definitely got way better towards the end, but I still find myself not caring at all about the sitcom storyline. We get it. They're in a sitcom and there are wacky hijinks. Just move the story along already.
Xander is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 04:21 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,268
Received 209 Likes on 139 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Assuming the twin brother reference will give us a cameo of one of the Quckilvers. Definitely more interesting episode with the mystery stuff at the end.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 04:37 PM
  #9  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,016
Likes: 0
Received 722 Likes on 492 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Originally Posted by Deftones View Post
Assuming the twin brother reference will give us a cameo of one of the Quckilvers. Definitely more interesting episode with the mystery stuff at the end.
I read a funny theory that in the sitcom world we’d see one playing her brother and then they “recast” with the other in another episode.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Deftones (01-22-21)
Old 01-22-21, 04:51 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
spainlinx0's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 16,504
Received 112 Likes on 59 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Going to echo what others have said in that I don’t like the format. Yes, the last 3 minutes or so were interesting, but this format doesn’t work for me.

Maybe it will get good later, and it will all make sense, but no matter how good later episodes are, I’m never going to rewatch these episodes.
spainlinx0 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-21, 04:53 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,729
Received 584 Likes on 430 Posts
re: WandaVision (S1E03) - "Now in Color" - 1/22/21
Weird. The thread says Season 3. It was fixed to season 1 and then reverted back to season 3 again.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Inauguration Concert hosted by Tom Hanks

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.