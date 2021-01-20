DVD Talk Forum

Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21

Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21

   
Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21






WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

SEASON PREMIERE

RIVERDALE

"Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED - Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate - KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray (#501). Original airdate 1/20/2021.


Yes, it's now 5 seasons in. I know a lot of you don't watch this anymore, but I still find it entertaining.







Yes, it's now 5 seasons in. I know a lot of you don't watch this anymore, but I still find it entertaining.
Re: Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21
I've been reading that the series will do a time jump a few episodes in, with the cast at about their actual age. Archie will be back from military service and Veronica will have married a Wall Street wiz.
Re: Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21
We already had Chad Michael Murray lead a cult and try to build a rocket to the moon...so....can this be any worse?
Re: Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21
Originally Posted by DWilson View Post
I've been reading that the series will do a time jump a few episodes in, with the cast at about their actual age. Archie will be back from military service and Veronica will have married a Wall Street wiz.
Yeah I read about that too. At some point, they are supposed to do a 7 year time jump and everyone will be in their mid 20's.
Re: Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21
I've been trying to finish up last season, about 8 more episodes, since I knew the new season was gonna be starting soon. So it's not an immediate watch for me. It's one of those shows that I don't pay strict attention to so I'm not really sure what's going on most of the time, but the crazy stuff that happens is enough to keep me watching. For those watching closely, do the plots make any logical sense? I'm hoping they end it this season or next. It's the CW though, so it'll probably be on for 5 more seasons.
