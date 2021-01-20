Re: Riverdale (CW) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 1/20/21

I've been trying to finish up last season, about 8 more episodes, since I knew the new season was gonna be starting soon. So it's not an immediate watch for me. It's one of those shows that I don't pay strict attention to so I'm not really sure what's going on most of the time, but the crazy stuff that happens is enough to keep me watching. For those watching closely, do the plots make any logical sense? I'm hoping they end it this season or next. It's the CW though, so it'll probably be on for 5 more seasons.