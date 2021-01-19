Rumor- Batman: The Animated Series- Possible Sequel Series??
Batman: The Animated Series Fans Might Be Hearing Amazing News Soon
Erik SwannPublished: Jan. 19. 2021 10:14 AMMany superhero fans will likely tell you that Batman: The Animated Series stands as one of the greatest television series of all time. Bruce Timm and Eric Radomskis show took off when it debuted on Fox Kids back in 1992, and many now consider it to be one of the best interpretations of the Dark Knight and his world. While there are numerous episodesthat are available to both view and own, it wouldnt be crazy to think that fans would love to see more. Well, if a new rumor is to be believed, BTAS lovers could be in for some amazing news.
The rumor alleges that HBO Max is working on Batman: The Animated Seriesrevival. News of the rumored reboot comes from Fatman Beyond co-host Marc Bernardin, who recently mentioned it during an episode of the podcast:
HBO Max is looking at making a Batman: The Animated Series sequel that they want to continue that forward.
Kevin Smith, Bernardins co-host, also backed up his claims. He even went as far as to say the rumors come from solid sources:
I'm not involved, but I too have heard this and I've heard this from very reliable people.
It goes without saying that this should be taken with a grain of salt at this point, but the idea of HBO Max allegedly working on a Batman: The Animated Series sequel isnt crazy. With the recent reorganization of the DC Universe streaming service, BTAS and other content moved over to the streamer. With the shows presence on the service and its continued popularity, it would make sense to continue the show in some form.
Batman: The Animated Series aired 85 episodes during its two season-run on Fox Kids. The show is most notable for its adherence to the characters roots in DC Comics but added new elements to the lore, with one of the most notable additions being iconic character Harley Quinn. Critics also praised the show for its complex storytelling, strong voice acting and deep themes. During its run, the series scored numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy for the acclaimed episode Robins Reckoning Part I.
Due to its success, BTAS would become the first show in Bruce Timms DC Animated Universe, which includes shows like Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League and Static Shock. The show would also spawn a short-lived continuation series in the form of The New Batman Adventures. Most recently, writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini continued the shows timeline in a comic book series called Batman: The Adventures Continue, which has drawn mixed reviews.
It remains to be seen if a Batman: The Animated Series revival actually comes to pass, but the idea is certainly intriguing. Some may be tentative about the show allegedly being brought back, and rightfully so. Still, if the shows original creatives were to be involved behind the scenes, the rumored sequel show would be worth exploring.
