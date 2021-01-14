Dustin Diamond from Saved by the Bell diagnosed with cancer
Dustin Diamond from Saved by the Bell diagnosed with cancer
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/14/saved...tage-4-cancer/
Says its stage 4. Doesnt specifically say what kind except that he had a lump in his throat and its apparently spread.
