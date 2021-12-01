DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

30 Coins (HBO Max) D: Alex de la Iglesia

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

30 Coins (HBO Max) D: Alex de la Iglesia

   
Old 01-12-21, 12:56 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,525
Received 218 Likes on 173 Posts
30 Coins (HBO Max) D: Alex de la Iglesia
Holy Hell, is anybody watching this? Talk about an insane freak show, like a straight up horror version of The X-Files. Only 3 of 8 episodes up so far, and they’ve all been pretty damn good and freaky. And it has this chick who plays Elena.




Anyways, for those who love a good series with some great creepy atmosphere and stories, check this out. Best part about it is that all the episodes are directed by Alex de la Iglesia who directed Day of the Beast.

Yeah, it’s in Spanish with subs, but very much worth seeing.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-21, 01:20 AM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Burbank, California
Posts: 629
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: 30 Coins (HBO Max) D: Alex de la Iglesia
Got this on the DVR, gonna get to it tomorrow.
Boondock Saint is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Craig Ferguson Appreciation Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.