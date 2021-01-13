30 Coins (HBO) D: Alex de la Iglesia

Holy Hell, is anybody watching this? Talk about an insane freak show, like a straight up horror version of The X-Files. Only 3 of 8 episodes up so far, and they’ve all been pretty damn good and freaky. And it has this chick who plays Elena.Anyways, for those who love a good series with some great creepy atmosphere and stories, check this out. Best part about it is that all the episodes are directed by Alex de la Iglesia who directed Day of the Beast.Yeah, it’s in Spanish with subs, but very much worth seeing.