WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2)
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,182
Received 189 Likes on 130 Posts
WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2)
We going to do weekly threads or one big thread? Assume weekly since it is weekly show.
Good news we get 2 episodes for premiere: https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/8/22...an-disney-plus
Good news we get 2 episodes for premiere: https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/8/22...an-disney-plus
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,182
Received 189 Likes on 130 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off