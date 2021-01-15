DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2) - 1/15/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2) - 1/15/21

   
Old 01-08-21, 12:21 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,182
Received 189 Likes on 130 Posts
WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2) - 1/15/21
We going to do weekly threads or one big thread? Assume weekly since it is weekly show.

Good news we get 2 episodes for premiere: https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/8/22...an-disney-plus
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-21, 12:39 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,691
Received 185 Likes on 160 Posts
re: WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2) - 1/15/21
this doesn't air till next Friday though...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-08-21, 12:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,182
Received 189 Likes on 130 Posts
re: WandaVision (Disney+) (S1 Eps1/2) - 1/15/21
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
this doesn't air till next Friday though...
And your point? There are plenty of threads about TV shows that haven't started yet. I was simply starting it to point out to people that they announced 2 episodes will air.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Expanse (Amazon) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 12/16/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.