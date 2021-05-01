Coyote (CBS Al-Access) -- S: Michael Chiklis -- From EP Michelle McLaren -- Premieres 1/7/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,459
Received 558 Likes on 409 Posts
Coyote (CBS Al-Access) -- S: Michael Chiklis -- From EP Michelle McLaren -- Premieres 1/7/21
COYOTE, starring Emmy(R) Award-winner Michael Chiklis, Juan Pablo Raba and Adriana Paz, will be available to stream exclusively on the service beginning Thursday, Jan. 7. COYOTE is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties. In addition to Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Juan Diego "El Catrin" Zamora, the head of a small family cartel in Mexico, the series also stars Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo and introducing Emy Mena.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Adriana Paz as Silvia
· Amy Forsyth as Kate Clemens
· Bobby Daniel Rodriguez as Lugo Peralta
· Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Holly Vincent
· Daniel Mora as Mazo Zamora
· Drew Powell as Joe Don Walker
· Emy Mena as Maria Elena Flores
· George Pullar as Garrett Cox
· Jose Pablo Cantillo as Javi Lopez
· Juan Pablo Raba as Juan Diego "El Catrin" Zamora
· Julio Cedillo as Neto
· Kelli Williams as Jill Kerr
· Kristyan Ferrer as Chayo
· Mark Feuerstein as Frank Kerr
· Michael Chiklis as Ben Clemens
· Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Paloma Zamora
· Octavio Pisano as Sultan
· Romina D'Ugo as Esme Gallo
· Ross Phillips as Jack Conway
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Graziano as CRTR/EP
· Josh Gilbert as CRTR/EP
· Keith Goldberg as EP
· Michael Carnes as CRTR/EP
· Michael Chiklis as EP
· Michelle MacLaren as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Mike Richardson as EP
· Rebecca Hobbs as EP
This is a 6 episode season. Premieres Thursday on CBS All-Access. This was originally supposed to air on the Paramount Network.
Michelle McLaren directed the Pilot and 2nd episode. Most of you probably know her name because she directed many episodes of Breaking Bad and also did Game of Thrones.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off