Coyote (CBS Al-Access) -- S: Michael Chiklis -- From EP Michelle McLaren -- Premieres 1/7/21

This is a 6 episode season. Premieres Thursday on CBS All-Access. This was originally supposed to air on the Paramount Network.Michelle McLaren directed the Pilot and 2nd episode. Most of you probably know her name because she directed many episodes of Breaking Bad and also did Game of Thrones.