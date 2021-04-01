Re: Tanya Roberts R.I.P

Well, when I think of Tanya Roberts I think of TV.



Midge was a great character - mostly because of how well Tanya played her. She was so earnest in the role. To use a wrestling term, she really sold it well. She was so all in on playing the ditsy airhead that she didn't come across like a caricature, just like someone who wasn't bright enough to know better.



She was really good at comedy. REALLY good.