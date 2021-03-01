The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 1/3/21

Quote:

ABC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 28, 2020SUNDAY, JAN. 310:00-11:00 p.m. - THE ROOKIE: "Consequences" (301) (Season Premiere)"Consequences" - Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth on the season premiere of "The Rookie."Guest starring is Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian."Consequences" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.