The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 1/3/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,410
Received 553 Likes on 406 Posts
The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 3 Thread -- Premieres 1/3/21
ABC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF DEC. 28, 2020
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
10:00-11:00 p.m. - THE ROOKIE: "Consequences" (301) (Season Premiere)
"Consequences" - Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth on the season premiere of "The Rookie."
Guest starring is Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian.
"Consequences" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.
Read more: Listings - ROOKIE, THE on ABC | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - ROOKIE, THE on ABC | TheFutonCritic.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
10:00-11:00 p.m. - THE ROOKIE: "Consequences" (301) (Season Premiere)
"Consequences" - Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth on the season premiere of "The Rookie."
Guest starring is Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian.
"Consequences" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.
Read more: Listings - ROOKIE, THE on ABC | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - ROOKIE, THE on ABC | TheFutonCritic.com
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off