Re: Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island) - Dead at 82

I remember seeing Dawn on a sitcom in the mid 80's and she looked amazing. She was in her late 40's or early 50's, and was incredibly attractive. Even into her 80's she looked great for her age - always a beautiful woman.



And from all I've heard and read she was even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. Just a really nice, sweet person.



This sucks. COVID took her early. Just another slap in the face from 2020.