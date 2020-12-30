Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island) - Dead at 82
Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island) - Dead at 82
Dawn Wells, best known for playing the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the iconic CBS comedy series Gilligans Island, died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles of complications due to Covid-19. She was 82.
Wells, who was Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant, beat out 350 actresses for the role of Mary Ann Summers. She also appeared in more 150 series and several movies during her career as well as on Broadway.
Re: Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island) - Dead at 82
That's sad and the fact that she got sick from COVID makes it worse.
May she RIP and enjoy hanging out in the afterlife with her fellow castmates who are no longer with us.
Re: Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island) - Dead at 82
I remember seeing Dawn on a sitcom in the mid 80's and she looked amazing. She was in her late 40's or early 50's, and was incredibly attractive. Even into her 80's she looked great for her age - always a beautiful woman.
And from all I've heard and read she was even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. Just a really nice, sweet person.
This sucks. COVID took her early. Just another slap in the face from 2020.
And from all I've heard and read she was even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. Just a really nice, sweet person.
Re: Dawn Wells (Gilligans Island) - Dead at 82
Remember she had a GoFundMe two years ago?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/64...undme-com.html
