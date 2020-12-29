Notable 2021 TV Premiere Dates
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,356
Received 542 Likes on 400 Posts
Notable 2021 TV Premiere Dates
https://ew.com/tv/winter-2021-tv-premiere-dates/JANUARY
JAN. 1
SEASON PREMIERE Cobra Kai (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Insomnia (Crackle)
DOCUMENTARY: The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mystery at Blind Fog Ranch (Discovery)
SPECIAL: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC America)
SPECIAL: The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
MOVIE: We Can Be Heroes (Netflix)
MOVIE: What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix)
JAN. 2
SEASON PREMIERE: Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel)
JAN. 3
SERIES PREMIERE: Cal Fire (Discovery)
SERIES PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)
MOVIE: Elizabeth Is Missing (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)
FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Last Man Standing (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Rookie (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Watch (BBC America)
SEASON PREMIERE: Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)
JAN. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: American Detective with Lt. Joe Kendra (Discovery+)
SPECIAL: Amityville Horror House (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Auto Biography (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelor (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters (Discovery+)
DOCUMENTARY: Beyond Borders (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Bobby and Giada in Italy (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Cakealikes (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Chopped Challenge (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Christina: Stronger By Design (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Elephant Hospital (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Frozen in Time (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: HGTV's House Party (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Home Town: Ben's Workshop (Discovery+)
SPECIAL: JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened? (Discovery+)
SPECIAL: Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked (VH1)
SERIES PREMIERE: Lovely Bites with Chef Lovely (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Monster Garage (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mysterious Planet (Discovery+)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: Onision: In Real Life (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Other Way Strikes Back (Discovery+)
DOCUMENTARY: P.S. Burn This Letter Please (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Six Degrees with Mike Rowe (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Tarek's Flip Side (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Tregaye's Way in the Kitchen (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Wall (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: 90 Days Bares All (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: 90 Days Diaries (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: 1,000-lb Sisters (TLC)
JAN. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Chopped: Grudge Match (Food Network)
SERIES PREMIERE: Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix)
SPECIAL: Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: History of Swear Words (Netflix)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: PBS American Portrait (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Proof is Out There (History)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo)
SEASON PREMIERE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: 30 Coins (HBO)
JAN. 6
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Fire (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Med (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: House in a Hurry (HGTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Kitchen Crash (Food Network)
REBOOT PREMIERE: Name That Tune (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Nature Gone Wild (A&E)
SERIES PREMIERE: Surviving Death (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Undercover Billionaire (Discovery)
SERIES PREMIERE: Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City (Discovery)
JAN. 7
SERIES PREMIERE: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Chase (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Coyote (CBS All Access)
SERIES PREMIERE: Go-Big Show (TBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Growing Up Hip Hop (WEtv)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Hustler (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mr. Mayor (NBC)
MOVIE: Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Real Black Chyna (WEtv)
JAN. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: Dickinson (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: Herself (Amazon Prime Video)
SERIES PREMIERE: Lupin (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Self-Made Mansions (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
JAN. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)
JAN. 10
SERIES PREMIERE: All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: American Gods (Starz)
AWARDS: Critics Choice Super Awards (The CW)
JAN. 11
DOCUMENTARY: Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Straight Up Steve Austin (USA)
SERIES PREMIERE: Ty Breaker (HGTV)
JAN. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: Prodigal Son (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Resident (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Trickster (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Unpolished (TLC)
JAN. 13
SERIES PREMIERE: Call Your Mother (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Everyone is Doing Great (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix)
JAN. 14
SEASON PREMIERE: Search Party (HBO Max)
JAN. 15
SERIES PREMIERE: Belle Collective (OWN)
SEASON PREMIERE: Disenchantment (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Endlings (Hulu)
MOVIE: One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)
MOVIE: Outside the Wire (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Servant (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: WandaVision (Disney+)
JAN. 17
SEASON PREMIERE: Batwoman (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS)
JAN. 18
SEASON PREMIERE: All American (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1 (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
JAN. 19
SEASON PREMIERE: Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)
JAN. 20
SEASON PREMIERE: Riverdale (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Nancy Drew (The CW)
JAN. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: Legacies (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Rev (USA)
SERIES PREMIERE: Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Walker (The CW)
JAN. 22
SPECIAL: Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Flack (Amazon Prime Video)
SEASON PREMIERE: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Losing Alice (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Painting with John (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Sister (Hulu)
MOVIE: The White Tiger (Netflix)
JAN. 23
MOVIE: Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime)
JAN. 24
SEASON PREMIERE: Charmed (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Bridge and Tunnel (EPIX)
JAN. 25
SEASON PREMIERE: Snowpiercer (TNT)
JAN. 26
SEASON PREMIERE: Black-ish (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Misery Index (TBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Mixed-ish (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: To Tell the Truth (ABC)
JAN. 27
SEASON PREMIERE: Marrying Millions (Lifetime)
SERIES PREMIERE: Resident Alien (Syfy)
JAN. 29
MOVIE: The Dig (Netflix)
MOVIE: Palmer (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Top Gear America (MotorTrend App)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix)
JAN. 30
MOVIE: Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)
JAN. 31
AWARDS: Grammys (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Long Song (PBS)
FEBRUARY
FEB. 3
SERIES PREMIERE: Firefly Lane (Netflix)
FEB. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Fast Foodies (truTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Impractical Jokers (truTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Impractical Jokers: After Party (truTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Summer House (Bravo)
FEB. 5
MOVIE: Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)
FEB. 6
MOVIE: Whitney & Bobbi (Lifetime)
FEB. 7
SPECIAL: Super Bowl LV
SERIES PREMIERE: The Equalizer (CBS)
FEB. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: Black Lightning (The CW)
FEB. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: Tough As Nails (CBS)
FEB. 11
SERIES PREMIERE: Clarice (CBS)
FEB. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Hip Hop Uncovered (FX)
FEB. 14
SEASON PREMIERE: American Idol (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Cherries Wild (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Great North (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
FEB. 16
SPECIAL: The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song (PBS)
FEB. 17
SERIES PREMIERE: I Survived a Crime (A&E)
FEB. 19
SEASON PREMIERE: For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
FEB. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel)
FEB. 23
SERIES PREMIERE: Superman & Lois (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Flash (The CW)
FEB. 24
SEASON PREMIERE: Snowfall (FX)
FEB. 26
DOCUMENTARY: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)
FEB. 28
AWARDS: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
MARCH
MAR. 5
MOVIE: Coming 2 America (Amazon Premiere Video)
MAR. 7
AWARDS: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
MAR. 12
MOVIE: Cherry (Apple TV+)
MAR. 14
AWARDS: Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)
MAR. 19
MINISERIES DEBUT: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)
APRIL
APR. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Hemingway (PBS)
APR. 11
AWARDS: BAFTA Awards (ABC)
APR. 18
AWARDS: Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)
APR. 24
Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)
APR. 25
AWARDS: Oscars (ABC)
This list is from Entertainment Weekly as of December 9th.
I added Cobra Kai into January 1st as that was a recent change.
Rotten Tomatoes also published another list you can look at if something is missing.
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com...re-dates-2021/
and here's another list from Metacritic that you can use for reference as well.
https://www.metacritic.com/feature/tv-premiere-dates
If you notice something missing that you care about and that people in this forum might care about, please feel free to mention it. This list is subject to change, especially with the pandemic.
If you don't see XXX show on the list, it means the date hasn't been announced yet.
JAN. 1
SEASON PREMIERE Cobra Kai (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Insomnia (Crackle)
DOCUMENTARY: The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mystery at Blind Fog Ranch (Discovery)
SPECIAL: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC America)
SPECIAL: The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
MOVIE: We Can Be Heroes (Netflix)
MOVIE: What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix)
JAN. 2
SEASON PREMIERE: Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel)
JAN. 3
SERIES PREMIERE: Cal Fire (Discovery)
SERIES PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)
MOVIE: Elizabeth Is Missing (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)
FINAL SEASON PREMIERE: Last Man Standing (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Rookie (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Watch (BBC America)
SEASON PREMIERE: Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)
JAN. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: American Detective with Lt. Joe Kendra (Discovery+)
SPECIAL: Amityville Horror House (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Auto Biography (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelor (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters (Discovery+)
DOCUMENTARY: Beyond Borders (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Bobby and Giada in Italy (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Cakealikes (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Chopped Challenge (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Christina: Stronger By Design (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Elephant Hospital (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Frozen in Time (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: HGTV's House Party (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Home Town: Ben's Workshop (Discovery+)
SPECIAL: JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened? (Discovery+)
SPECIAL: Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked (VH1)
SERIES PREMIERE: Lovely Bites with Chef Lovely (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Monster Garage (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mysterious Planet (Discovery+)
MINISERIES PREMIERE: Onision: In Real Life (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Other Way Strikes Back (Discovery+)
DOCUMENTARY: P.S. Burn This Letter Please (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Six Degrees with Mike Rowe (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Tarek's Flip Side (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Tregaye's Way in the Kitchen (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Wall (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: 90 Days Bares All (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: 90 Days Diaries (Discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: 1,000-lb Sisters (TLC)
JAN. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Chopped: Grudge Match (Food Network)
SERIES PREMIERE: Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix)
SPECIAL: Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: History of Swear Words (Netflix)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: PBS American Portrait (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Proof is Out There (History)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo)
SEASON PREMIERE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: 30 Coins (HBO)
JAN. 6
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Fire (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago Med (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chicago P.D. (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: House in a Hurry (HGTV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Kitchen Crash (Food Network)
REBOOT PREMIERE: Name That Tune (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Nature Gone Wild (A&E)
SERIES PREMIERE: Surviving Death (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Undercover Billionaire (Discovery)
SERIES PREMIERE: Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City (Discovery)
JAN. 7
SERIES PREMIERE: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Chase (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Coyote (CBS All Access)
SERIES PREMIERE: Go-Big Show (TBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Growing Up Hip Hop (WEtv)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Hustler (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mr. Mayor (NBC)
MOVIE: Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Real Black Chyna (WEtv)
JAN. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: Dickinson (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: Herself (Amazon Prime Video)
SERIES PREMIERE: Lupin (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Self-Made Mansions (HGTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
JAN. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)
JAN. 10
SERIES PREMIERE: All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: American Gods (Starz)
AWARDS: Critics Choice Super Awards (The CW)
JAN. 11
DOCUMENTARY: Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Straight Up Steve Austin (USA)
SERIES PREMIERE: Ty Breaker (HGTV)
JAN. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: Prodigal Son (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Resident (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Trickster (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Unpolished (TLC)
JAN. 13
SERIES PREMIERE: Call Your Mother (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Everyone is Doing Great (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix)
JAN. 14
SEASON PREMIERE: Search Party (HBO Max)
JAN. 15
SERIES PREMIERE: Belle Collective (OWN)
SEASON PREMIERE: Disenchantment (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Endlings (Hulu)
MOVIE: One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)
MOVIE: Outside the Wire (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Servant (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: WandaVision (Disney+)
JAN. 17
SEASON PREMIERE: Batwoman (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS)
JAN. 18
SEASON PREMIERE: All American (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1 (Fox)
SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
JAN. 19
SEASON PREMIERE: Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)
JAN. 20
SEASON PREMIERE: Riverdale (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: Nancy Drew (The CW)
JAN. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: Legacies (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Rev (USA)
SERIES PREMIERE: Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? (Discovery+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Walker (The CW)
JAN. 22
SPECIAL: Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Flack (Amazon Prime Video)
SEASON PREMIERE: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Losing Alice (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Painting with John (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Sister (Hulu)
MOVIE: The White Tiger (Netflix)
JAN. 23
MOVIE: Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime)
JAN. 24
SEASON PREMIERE: Charmed (The CW)
SERIES PREMIERE: Bridge and Tunnel (EPIX)
JAN. 25
SEASON PREMIERE: Snowpiercer (TNT)
JAN. 26
SEASON PREMIERE: Black-ish (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Misery Index (TBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Mixed-ish (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: To Tell the Truth (ABC)
JAN. 27
SEASON PREMIERE: Marrying Millions (Lifetime)
SERIES PREMIERE: Resident Alien (Syfy)
JAN. 29
MOVIE: The Dig (Netflix)
MOVIE: Palmer (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Top Gear America (MotorTrend App)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix)
JAN. 30
MOVIE: Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)
JAN. 31
AWARDS: Grammys (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Long Song (PBS)
FEBRUARY
FEB. 3
SERIES PREMIERE: Firefly Lane (Netflix)
FEB. 4
SERIES PREMIERE: Fast Foodies (truTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Impractical Jokers (truTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Impractical Jokers: After Party (truTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Summer House (Bravo)
FEB. 5
MOVIE: Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)
FEB. 6
MOVIE: Whitney & Bobbi (Lifetime)
FEB. 7
SPECIAL: Super Bowl LV
SERIES PREMIERE: The Equalizer (CBS)
FEB. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: Black Lightning (The CW)
FEB. 10
SEASON PREMIERE: Tough As Nails (CBS)
FEB. 11
SERIES PREMIERE: Clarice (CBS)
FEB. 12
SEASON PREMIERE: Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)
DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Hip Hop Uncovered (FX)
FEB. 14
SEASON PREMIERE: American Idol (ABC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Cherries Wild (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Great North (Fox)
SERIES PREMIERE: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
FEB. 16
SPECIAL: The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song (PBS)
FEB. 17
SERIES PREMIERE: I Survived a Crime (A&E)
FEB. 19
SEASON PREMIERE: For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
FEB. 21
SEASON PREMIERE: When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel)
FEB. 23
SERIES PREMIERE: Superman & Lois (The CW)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Flash (The CW)
FEB. 24
SEASON PREMIERE: Snowfall (FX)
FEB. 26
DOCUMENTARY: Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+)
FEB. 28
AWARDS: Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
MARCH
MAR. 5
MOVIE: Coming 2 America (Amazon Premiere Video)
MAR. 7
AWARDS: Critics Choice Awards (The CW)
MAR. 12
MOVIE: Cherry (Apple TV+)
MAR. 14
AWARDS: Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)
MAR. 19
MINISERIES DEBUT: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)
APRIL
APR. 5
SERIES PREMIERE: Hemingway (PBS)
APR. 11
AWARDS: BAFTA Awards (ABC)
APR. 18
AWARDS: Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)
APR. 24
Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)
APR. 25
AWARDS: Oscars (ABC)
This list is from Entertainment Weekly as of December 9th.
I added Cobra Kai into January 1st as that was a recent change.
Rotten Tomatoes also published another list you can look at if something is missing.
https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com...re-dates-2021/
and here's another list from Metacritic that you can use for reference as well.
https://www.metacritic.com/feature/tv-premiere-dates
If you notice something missing that you care about and that people in this forum might care about, please feel free to mention it. This list is subject to change, especially with the pandemic.
If you don't see XXX show on the list, it means the date hasn't been announced yet.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off