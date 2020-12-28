Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
so, what's the best number to call or department to ask for to get the most out of re-upping with them?
Re: Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
Re: Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
You know there's a dedicated DirecTV thread in TV Talk?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/50...s-updates.html
I called last week and got $60 off my bill each month for 1 year. Just ask for retention. You have to call AT&T customer service.
This is AT&T customer service's number
800.288.2020
The must important thing when calling them is to be nice and conversational. Dont be a jerk.
