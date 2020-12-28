DVD Talk Forum

Old 12-28-20, 10:29 PM
TGM
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,077
Received 57 Likes on 42 Posts
Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
so, what's the best number to call or department to ask for to get the most out of re-upping with them?
Old 12-28-20, 10:44 PM
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,209
Received 169 Likes on 118 Posts
Re: Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
Originally Posted by TGM View Post
so, what's the best number to call or department to ask for to get the most out of re-upping with them?
Cancellation. Just tell them you want to cancel and go to youtube tv or something.. they'll offer you a good deal. If they don't hang up and try again. it's a game.
Old 12-28-20, 11:12 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,352
Received 542 Likes on 400 Posts
Re: Anyone with Directv? time for me to re-up (maybe)
You know there's a dedicated DirecTV thread in TV Talk?

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/50...s-updates.html

I called last week and got $60 off my bill each month for 1 year. Just ask for retention. You have to call AT&T customer service.

This is AT&T customer service's number

800.288.2020

The must important thing when calling them is to be nice and conversational. Dont be a jerk.


