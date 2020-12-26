DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11)  SuKal  12/24/20

Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11)  SuKal  12/24/20

   
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11)  SuKal  12/24/20




SU’KAL — Discovery ventures to the Verubin Nebula, where Burnham, Saru, and Culber make a shocking realization about the origin of the Burn as the rest of the crew faces an unexpected threat.

Written by Anne Cofell Saunders. Directed by Norma Bailey​.
  #2  
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11)  SuKal  12/24/20
Not the most thrilling answer to what caused the burn
  #3  
Re: Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11)  SuKal  12/24/20
Originally Posted by BearFan View Post
Not the most thrilling answer to what caused the burn
But at least it was infinitely better than the past 2 episodes.
