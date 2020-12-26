Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11) SuKal 12/24/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,298
Received 538 Likes on 396 Posts
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E11) SuKal 12/24/20
SU’KAL — Discovery ventures to the Verubin Nebula, where Burnham, Saru, and Culber make a shocking realization about the origin of the Burn as the rest of the crew faces an unexpected threat.
Written by Anne Cofell Saunders. Directed by Norma Bailey.
Written by Anne Cofell Saunders. Directed by Norma Bailey.
Last edited by DJariya; 12-26-20 at 01:56 PM.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,130
Received 183 Likes on 126 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off