Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
This is featured on this weeks TV Guide cover story
https://www.tvguidemagazine.com/back...y-call-me-kat/
I hope it is as or better than the UK version called Miranda. (Which you can view on The Roku Channel)
There have been so many UK britcoms that were tried here in the USA and most failed with the exception of a few.
Here is hoping this is one that makes the transition to the USA
Do they still have the Cheers and Jeers section? That was always fun to read.
https://www.ntvbmedia.com/consumer-media/
Miranda was a good show. I'll check this out due to some of that actors involved.
