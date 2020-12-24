Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021

This is featured on this weeks TV Guide cover story

I hope it is as or better than the UK version called Miranda. (Which you can view on The Roku Channel)

There have been so many UK britcoms that were tried here in the USA and most failed with the exception of a few.

Here is hoping this is one that makes the transition to the USA