Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021

   
Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
This is featured on this weeks TV Guide cover story
https://www.tvguidemagazine.com/back...y-call-me-kat/

I hope it is as or better than the UK version called Miranda. (Which you can view on The Roku Channel)

There have been so many UK britcoms that were tried here in the USA and most failed with the exception of a few.

Here is hoping this is one that makes the transition to the USA
re: Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
They still have TV Guide?
re: Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
They still have TV Guide?
I havent seen a TV guide in probably 25 years. I know at one point they went from Readers Digest size to full-sized magazine size. I had abandoned the subscription long before that though.

Do they still have the Cheers and Jeers section? That was always fun to read.
re: Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
They still have TV Guide?

https://www.ntvbmedia.com/consumer-media/

re: Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
Miranda was a good show. I'll check this out due to some of that actors involved.
Re: Call Me Kat - starring Mayim Bialik premieres on FOX Jan 3rd 2021
I like Bialik but this has a half-a-season-then-cancelled vibe to it.
