DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Call me Kat premieres on FOX Jan 3rd

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Call me Kat premieres on FOX Jan 3rd

   
Old 12-24-20, 09:33 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
brtcmfn's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Posts: 424
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Call me Kat premieres on FOX Jan 3rd
This is featured on this weeks TV Guide cover story
https://www.tvguidemagazine.com/back...y-call-me-kat/

I hope it is as or better than the UK version called Miranda. (Which you can view on The Roku Channel)

There have been so many UK britcoms that were tried here in the USA and most failed with the exception of a few.

Here is hoping this is one that makes the transition to the USA
brtcmfn is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.