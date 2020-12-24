Call me Kat premieres on FOX Jan 3rd
#1
Call me Kat premieres on FOX Jan 3rd
This is featured on this weeks TV Guide cover story
https://www.tvguidemagazine.com/back...y-call-me-kat/
I hope it is as or better than the UK version called Miranda. (Which you can view on The Roku Channel)
There have been so many UK britcoms that were tried here in the USA and most failed with the exception of a few.
Here is hoping this is one that makes the transition to the USA
https://www.tvguidemagazine.com/back...y-call-me-kat/
I hope it is as or better than the UK version called Miranda. (Which you can view on The Roku Channel)
There have been so many UK britcoms that were tried here in the USA and most failed with the exception of a few.
Here is hoping this is one that makes the transition to the USA
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off