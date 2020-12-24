DVD Talk Forum

Bridgerton (Netflix) -- EP: Shonda Rhimes -- premieres 12/25/20

Bridgerton (Netflix) -- EP: Shonda Rhimes -- premieres 12/25/20

   
Bridgerton (Netflix) -- EP: Shonda Rhimes -- premieres 12/25/20




From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
· Ben Miller as Lord Featherington
· Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
· Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
· Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
· Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
· Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington
· Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
· Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown (Voice)
· Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley
· Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
· Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
· Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
· Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
· Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton
· Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington
· Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset
· Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson
· Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton
· Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton
· Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso
· Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

CREW INFORMATION:
· Betsy Beers as EP
· Chris Van Dusen as CRTR/EP
· Julia Quinn as BOOK
· Julie Anne Robinson as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Shonda Rhimes as EP
Re: Bridgerton (Netflix) -- EP: Shonda Rhimes -- premieres 12/25/20
This looks like a hard flop. Its like Gossip Girl set in the 1800s.

Of course I could be completely wrong and it could be another huge hit for her.
Re: Bridgerton (Netflix) -- EP: Shonda Rhimes -- premieres 12/25/20
This looks like a hard flop. Its like Gossip Girl set in the 1800s.

Of course I could be completely wrong and it could be another huge hit for her.
Reviews are positive. Last I saw, something like 98% on RT.
