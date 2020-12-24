DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Heroes tv show. Anyone remember that?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Heroes tv show. Anyone remember that?

   
Old 12-24-20, 02:04 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 903
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Heroes tv show. Anyone remember that?
Anyone remember the short season sequel where it literally involved some kind of end of the world cosmic storm thing or whatever?

It was called Heroes Reborn I think
urrutiap is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-20, 02:05 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 32,983
Received 384 Likes on 298 Posts
Re: Heroes tv show. Anyone remember that?
There was only ever one season of Heroes that I can remember...

I certainly don't remember them turning Parkman into a bad guy. Nope, never happened.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-20, 02:06 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,722
Likes: 0
Received 646 Likes on 441 Posts
Re: Heroes tv show. Anyone remember that?
Yes, we have threads for them. Reborn was 4 years ago...
Why do you continue to make threads for every random thought that you have?
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.