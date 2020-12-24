Heroes tv show. Anyone remember that?
Anyone remember the short season sequel where it literally involved some kind of end of the world cosmic storm thing or whatever?
It was called Heroes Reborn I think
There was only ever one season of Heroes that I can remember...
I certainly don't remember them turning Parkman into a bad guy. Nope, never happened.
