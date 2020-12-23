DVD Talk Forum

Sex and the City revival in the works for HBO Max

Sex and the City revival in the works for HBO Max

   
dex14
 
Sex and the City revival in the works for HBO Max
That long-gestating third Sex and the City movie may finally be coming to fruition — as a series (and sans a key player).

HBO Max is reportedly near a deal to revive the iconic comedy franchise as a limited series, with leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon set to reprise their signature roles as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, respectively. Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall — who has been very public about her desire to put the franchise, her co-stars and her character of Samantha, behind her — is not expected to be involved in the quasi-seventh season.

The New York Post first broke the news.

In an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall implored SATC‘s creative team — who have previously been taken to task for the series’ poor track record on diversity — to recast the role of Samantha with a non-white actress. “It’s a great part,” she said at the time. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And anotheractress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.”

The original series, of course, ran for six seasons on HBO and spawned two movies. The show garnered numerous Emmys during its time on the air — including wins for stars Parker and Nixon.

TVLine has reached out to an HBO Max rep for a comment.
https://tvline.com/2020/12/22/sex-an...Ja8FZgZsht4ccQ
