Help me remember a Science lab cartoon
#1
I saw a cartoon on TV about 35 years ago, from what I recall there was a bald man who was in a science lab. He shrunk in size and the instruments came to life at night when it was stormy. I seem to remember him being chased and being squeezed through test tubes. It seemed quite dark in tone and has stuck in my head for years
Any idea what this was?
Thanks
