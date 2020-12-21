DVD Talk Forum

Help me remember a Science lab cartoon

Help me remember a Science lab cartoon

   
12-21-20
Help me remember a Science lab cartoon
I saw a cartoon on TV about 35 years ago, from what I recall there was a bald man who was in a science lab. He shrunk in size and the instruments came to life at night when it was stormy. I seem to remember him being chased and being squeezed through test tubes. It seemed quite dark in tone and has stuck in my head for years

Any idea what this was?

Thanks
