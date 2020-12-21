Death to 2020 - Netflix Comedy Event from the creator of Black Mirror - 12/27/20

Quote:

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death To 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.





Netflix revealed that Death to 2020 — which is not part of the Black Mirror franchise — will release on Dec. 27 and will be narrated by Laurence Fishburne. And the trailer, which also dropped, introduces viewers to the 2020-familiar faces who will be "interviewed" for the mock documentary that will look back on this historic year.



Samuel L. Jackson will play a reporter; Hugh Grant, a history professor; Kumail Nanjiani, CEO of a tech company; Tracey Ullman, Queen Elizabeth II; Samson Kayo, a scientist; Lisa Kudrow, a "non-official" conservative spokesperson; Diane Morgan, an average citizen; Leslie Jones, a behavioral psychologist; Cristin Milioti, a soccer mom; and Joe Keery, a gig economy millennial.

