The Book of Boba Fett - Star Wars - coming to Disney+
Official word of separate show, not Season 3.

Re: The Book of Boba Fett - Star Wars - coming to Disney+
Re: The Book of Boba Fett - Star Wars - coming to Disney+


Per Favreau on GMA this morning:
“Boba Fett is already filming, and then we go into production after that with Season 3 of The Mandalorian.”
Re: The Book of Boba Fett - Star Wars - coming to Disney+

@Disney: The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. https://t.co/CuafTOa0fK
Re: The Book of Boba Fett - Star Wars - coming to Disney+
Hopefully he gets his Vette early on in the series.
