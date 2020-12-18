The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Episode 8 Synopsis:
Sad that its already the season finale and we have another year to wait for a third season. These eight episode seasons fly by. Overall a good season thus far though, and I look forward to the finale.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off