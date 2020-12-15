Fantasy Island reboot (FOX) -- Coming Summer 2021
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,158
Received 514 Likes on 384 Posts
Fantasy Island reboot (FOX) -- Coming Summer 2021
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/fan...ox-1234853913/
Fox has given a straight-to-series order to a reboot of Fantasy Island, Variety has learned.
The rebooted version of the classic series hails from writers and executive producers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, with the series being a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment. It is slated to debut in summer 2021.
In continuing to develop outside of the traditional broadcast cycle, weve been particularly focused on providing viewers with summer series that offer a true escape from everyday life to be sure, now so more than ever, said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. Fantasy Island is a beloved program, and the world Liz and Sarah have created for this contemporary adaptation is signature Fox and a perfect show for todays times. After all, who among us wouldnt take a (safe) trip to Fantasy Island right now?
The new series is described as a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the what if questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.
As a writing team, Craft and Fain are known for their work on shows like Angel, The Shield, The Vampire Diaries, and Lie to Me. They previously co-created the ABC drama The Fix with former Los Angeles prosecutor Marcia Clark as well as the series adaptation of the James Patterson books Womens Murder Club.
They are repped by Industry Entertainment.
Fantasy Island has always been one of our most popular and iconic series and when we heard Liz and Sarahs vision of this world, we immediately knew they were onto something special, added Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television. We cant think of better partners than Fox to work on this entirely novel take on this classic property this is truly a wonderful and exciting way to launch our new venture, Gemstone Studios.
The Fox reboot will not be the first time Fantasy Island has been given new life. ABC aired a new version of the show for one season back in 1998, while Blumhouse and Sonys Columbia Pictures released a horror feature take on the property earlier this year.
The original Fantasy Island ran on ABC for seven seasons and 152 episodes from 1978-1984, with two TV movies having been released in early 1977. The show starred Ricardo Montalbán as the islands proprietor, Mr. Roarke, and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant, Tattoo.
The rebooted version of the classic series hails from writers and executive producers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, with the series being a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment. It is slated to debut in summer 2021.
In continuing to develop outside of the traditional broadcast cycle, weve been particularly focused on providing viewers with summer series that offer a true escape from everyday life to be sure, now so more than ever, said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. Fantasy Island is a beloved program, and the world Liz and Sarah have created for this contemporary adaptation is signature Fox and a perfect show for todays times. After all, who among us wouldnt take a (safe) trip to Fantasy Island right now?
The new series is described as a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the what if questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.
As a writing team, Craft and Fain are known for their work on shows like Angel, The Shield, The Vampire Diaries, and Lie to Me. They previously co-created the ABC drama The Fix with former Los Angeles prosecutor Marcia Clark as well as the series adaptation of the James Patterson books Womens Murder Club.
They are repped by Industry Entertainment.
Fantasy Island has always been one of our most popular and iconic series and when we heard Liz and Sarahs vision of this world, we immediately knew they were onto something special, added Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television. We cant think of better partners than Fox to work on this entirely novel take on this classic property this is truly a wonderful and exciting way to launch our new venture, Gemstone Studios.
The Fox reboot will not be the first time Fantasy Island has been given new life. ABC aired a new version of the show for one season back in 1998, while Blumhouse and Sonys Columbia Pictures released a horror feature take on the property earlier this year.
The original Fantasy Island ran on ABC for seven seasons and 152 episodes from 1978-1984, with two TV movies having been released in early 1977. The show starred Ricardo Montalbán as the islands proprietor, Mr. Roarke, and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant, Tattoo.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off