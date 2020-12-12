DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

SNL 12/12/20 (S46E08) -- H: Timothée Chalamet, MG: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

SNL 12/12/20 (S46E08) -- H: Timothée Chalamet, MG: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street

   
Old 12-12-20, 07:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 16,983
Received 19 Likes on 16 Posts
SNL 12/12/20 (S46E08) -- H: Timothée Chalamet, MG: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street
I, for one, am more excited for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band than I am for the host, Timothée Chalamet.




Season 46 (2020-2021)
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-12-20, 07:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 7,958
Likes: 0
Received 31 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: SNL 12/12/20 (S46E08) -- H: Timothée Chalamet, MG: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street
Everybody's got a smelly fart...
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.