DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Painting With John (HBO) with John Lurie - premieres 1/22/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Painting With John (HBO) with John Lurie - premieres 1/22/21

   
Old 12-10-20, 10:30 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,513
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
Painting With John (HBO) with John Lurie - premieres 1/22/21

"I was hoping this show would be educational, but I really dont know what the fuck Im doing.

Painting With John, a new unscripted series written, directed by and starring John Lurie, is part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat. Each episode has Lurie, the co-founder of musical group The Lounge Lizards, at his worktable, honing his watercolor techniques and sharing what hes learned about life. With images of Luries paintings, original music and his point of view all rolled into one, the series strikes an irreverent tone while reminding us to prioritize some time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

Thirty years after his first unscripted TV series aired, John Lurie is getting another.

HBO will debut Painting With John, a new series directed by, written by and starring Lurie, Jan. 22. Each of the new shows six episodes will feature the artist, musician and actor painting watercolors and reflecting on life. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of Hyperobject Industries will serve as executive producers. The series is photographed and edited by Erik Mockus.
Lurie had previously teased that he was working on a new TV project, writing on Twitter last year, We have started shooting Painting With John. Whenever the painting or talking is going poorly, I say  Lets go outside and shoot another elephant shot. So we do -

On Thursday, Lurie shared a trailer for the show, writing, I am worried that this is going to hurt my standing in the Hermit community. But, I made it to cheer people up. So cheer the fuck up. -

Lurie, who as a musician led ensemble the Lounge Lizards for two decades and composed the score for feature film Get Shorty, appeared as an actor in films and series including Stranger than Paradise, Down by Law, The Last Temptation of Christ, Oz and Wild at Heart. His 1991 series Fishing With John was an early riff on reality television. The show featured Lurie and various entertainment-industry friends  including Dennis Hopper, Tom Waits, Jim Jarmusch and Willem Dafoe  embarking on fishing expeditions that were plainly less eventful than than the shows editing and narration strained to make them seem. At the end of one episode, Lurie, according to the narrator, died of starvation, only to turn up alive again at the beginning of the next episode. The show originally aired on the Bravo cable channel. It was largely unavailable for several years, but is currently streaming on the Criterion Channel.
I loved Fishing with John. This is a welcomed surprise!
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.