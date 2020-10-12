Star Wars: A Droid Story -- R2D2 & C3PO Animated Series
Star Wars: A Droid Story -- R2D2 & C3PO Animated Series
R2D2 and C3PO are getting their own adventure on Disney+.
The streamer is developing A Droid Story featuring the duo. It will be an animated series produced by Lucasfilm Animation and ILM.
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said, “As we continue to develop new stories, the intersection of animation of visual effects, offers new opportunities for us to explore.”
“This epic journey will introduce is to new hero guided by our most iconic duo… on a secret mission known only to them. What could possibly go wrong?”
Re: Star Wars: A Droid Story -- R2D2 & C3PO Animated Series
Eh.. this one Im iffy on. Theyre the kinds of characters that are better when featured together once in a while. Like for instance on The Clone Wars there are episodes where theyre the main focus. That works. Do we really need a full on series of the two though?
