Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+
#2
DVD Talk Legend
re: Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+
Okay, admittedly this Im definitely interested in. Ahsoka is by far one of my favorite Star Wars characters. Rosario Dawson did a good live action portrayal of her. Curious if this will be a full series or something limited like the Obi-Wan series.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,481
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
re: Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+
I think it would be more than just limited. They set up a lot of stuff in the last few episodes, plus what was leftover from Rebels to get atleast 3 years out of it. At least that is my hope.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off