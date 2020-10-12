DVD Talk Forum

Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+

Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+

   
12-10-20, 06:11 PM
dex14
 
Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+
12-10-20, 06:14 PM
re: Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+
Okay, admittedly this Im definitely interested in. Ahsoka is by far one of my favorite Star Wars characters. Rosario Dawson did a good live action portrayal of her. Curious if this will be a full series or something limited like the Obi-Wan series.
12-10-20, 06:16 PM
dex14
 
re: Star Wars: Ahsoka coming Disney+
I think it would be more than just limited. They set up a lot of stuff in the last few episodes, plus what was leftover from Rebels to get atleast 3 years out of it. At least that is my hope.
