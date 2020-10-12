Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,087
Received 166 Likes on 114 Posts
Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
https://twitter.com/Disney/status/1337170752961974273 @Disney: Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. https://t.co/jZe1CRFAZD
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,088
Received 504 Likes on 374 Posts
re: Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
The FX chairman just said that Ridley Scott is also involved. My guess is he will probably direct a few episodes.
Edit: Scott is in talks to join as EP actually.
https://deadline.com/2020/12/alien-s...ep-1234654111/
Edit: Scott is in talks to join as EP actually.
https://deadline.com/2020/12/alien-s...ep-1234654111/
#4
DVD Talk Legend
re: Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
Awesome. Looking forward to getting some new Alien content. Curious how Disney handles the franchise.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off