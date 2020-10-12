DVD Talk Forum

Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP

   
12-10-20
Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
https://twitter.com/Disney/status/1337170752961974273 @Disney: Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. https://t.co/jZe1CRFAZD
12-10-20
re: Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
Nice. He’s been tiptoeing around this question in the press the last few weeks.
12-10-20
re: Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
The FX chairman just said that Ridley Scott is also involved. My guess is he will probably direct a few episodes.

Edit: Scott is in talks to join as EP actually.

https://deadline.com/2020/12/alien-s...ep-1234654111/
re: Alien show in production on FX from Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott as EP
Awesome. Looking forward to getting some new Alien content. Curious how Disney handles the franchise.
