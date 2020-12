The Wilds (Amazon) -- premieres 12/11/20

Quote:

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama... these girls did not end up on this island by accident.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

David Sullivan as Daniel Faber

Erana James as Toni Shalifoe

Helena Howard as Nora

Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn

Mia Healey as Shelby

Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein

Reign Edwards as Rachel

Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke

Shannon Berry as Dot

Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani

Troy Winbush as Dean Young



CREW INFORMATION:

Amy B. Harris as EP

Dylan Clark as EP

Jamie Tarses as EP

Sarah Streicher as CRTR/EP

Susanna Fogel as EP/DIR (Pilot)