The Wilds (Amazon) -- premieres 12/11/20

Quote:

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama... these girls did not end up on this island by accident.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· David Sullivan as Daniel Faber

· Erana James as Toni Shalifoe

· Helena Howard as Nora

· Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn

· Mia Healey as Shelby

· Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein

· Reign Edwards as Rachel

· Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke

· Shannon Berry as Dot

· Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani

· Troy Winbush as Dean Young



CREW INFORMATION:

· Amy B. Harris as EP

· Dylan Clark as EP

· Jamie Tarses as EP

· Sarah Streicher as CRTR/EP

· Susanna Fogel as EP/DIR (Pilot)