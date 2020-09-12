DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

True Blood reboot in development at HBO

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

True Blood reboot in development at HBO

   
Old 12-09-20, 12:04 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,421
Likes: 0
Received 573 Likes on 401 Posts
True Blood reboot in development at HBO
A “True Blood” reboot is in the early development stages at HBO, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien are attached to write the script and executive produce, with original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball also attached to executive produce. At this time, none of the show’s original cast is attached to return.

Reps for HBO declined to comment.

The original “True Blood” is based on “The Southern Vampire Mysteries” novel series by Charlaine Harris. It debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2014. Ball was the showrunner on five of the seven seasons. The series took place in a world in which vampires live among humans after the creation of a synthetic blood substitute that allowed vampires to stop hunting humans for food. There were also a myriad of other fantasy creatures in the show, including werewolves and witches.
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/tru...bo-1234849501/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-09-20, 12:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 20,781
Received 233 Likes on 187 Posts
Re: True Blood reboot in development at HBO
I tried to like the original version but couldnt get into it. I was interested because I liked Six Feet Under, which was also an Alan Ball show on HBO. True Blood just wasnt my thing though.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-09-20, 12:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,409
Received 192 Likes on 155 Posts
Re: True Blood reboot in development at HBO
True Blood was great. There's no reason for this.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-09-20, 12:43 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 7,870
Received 127 Likes on 97 Posts
Re: True Blood reboot in development at HBO
So we're about 18 months out from them announcing a reboot of Game of Thrones?
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-09-20, 12:46 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,058
Received 498 Likes on 368 Posts
Re: True Blood reboot in development at HBO
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
So we're about 18 months out from them announcing a reboot of Game of Thrones?
Already done. A prequel is in production.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Superman & Lois TV series coming to The CW

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.