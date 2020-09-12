True Blood reboot in development at HBO
True Blood reboot in development at HBO
A “True Blood” reboot is in the early development stages at HBO, Variety has confirmed with sources.
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien are attached to write the script and executive produce, with original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball also attached to executive produce. At this time, none of the show’s original cast is attached to return.
Reps for HBO declined to comment.
The original “True Blood” is based on “The Southern Vampire Mysteries” novel series by Charlaine Harris. It debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2014. Ball was the showrunner on five of the seven seasons. The series took place in a world in which vampires live among humans after the creation of a synthetic blood substitute that allowed vampires to stop hunting humans for food. There were also a myriad of other fantasy creatures in the show, including werewolves and witches.
I tried to like the original version but couldnt get into it. I was interested because I liked Six Feet Under, which was also an Alan Ball show on HBO. True Blood just wasnt my thing though.
