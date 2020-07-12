Mario Lopez is Colonel Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction -- Premieres 12/13/20 on Lifetime

Quote:



Premieres Sunday, December 13th at 12pm ET on Lifetime! Presented by KFC and Lifetime. As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?

