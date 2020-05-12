Your Honor (Showtime) -- limited series -- S: Bryan Cranston -- premieres 12/6/20

Quote:

The new limited series YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), will premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. BAFTA(R) winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight). Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger (PATRICK MELROSE) executive produces and directs the first three episodes.



The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Amy Landecker as Nancy Costello

· Benjamin Flores, Jr. as Eugene

· Blair Underwood as Roland Carter

· Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato

· Carmen Ejogo as Lee Delamere

· Chet Hanks as Joey Maldini

· Hope Davis as Gina

· Hunter Doohan as Adam Desiato

· Isiah Whitlock, Jr. as Charlie

· Jimi Stanton as Carlo Baxter

· Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo

· Lamar Johnson as Kofi Jones

· Lilli Kay as Fia

· Lorraine Toussaint as Sarah LeBlanc

· Margo Martindale as Elizabeth Guthrie

· Maura Tierney as Fiona McKee

· Michael Stuhlbarg as Tommy

· Sofia Black-D'Elia as Frannie

· Tony Curran as Frankie



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alon Aranya as EP

· Edward Berger as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· James Degus as EP

· Liz Glotzer as EP

· Michelle King as EP

· Peter Moffat as CRTR/EP

· Rob Golenberg as EP

· Robert King as EP

· Ron Ninio as CRTR (Original Series)

· Shlomo Mashiach as CRTR (Original Series)