Your Honor (Showtime) -- limited series -- S: Bryan Cranston -- premieres 12/6/20

Quote:

The new limited series YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), will premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. BAFTA(R) winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight). Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger (PATRICK MELROSE) executive produces and directs the first three episodes.



The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Amy Landecker as Nancy Costello

Benjamin Flores, Jr. as Eugene

Blair Underwood as Roland Carter

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato

Carmen Ejogo as Lee Delamere

Chet Hanks as Joey Maldini

Hope Davis as Gina

Hunter Doohan as Adam Desiato

Isiah Whitlock, Jr. as Charlie

Jimi Stanton as Carlo Baxter

Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo

Lamar Johnson as Kofi Jones

Lilli Kay as Fia

Lorraine Toussaint as Sarah LeBlanc

Margo Martindale as Elizabeth Guthrie

Maura Tierney as Fiona McKee

Michael Stuhlbarg as Tommy

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Frannie

Tony Curran as Frankie



CREW INFORMATION:

Alon Aranya as EP

Edward Berger as EP/DIR (Pilot)

James Degus as EP

Liz Glotzer as EP

Michelle King as EP

Peter Moffat as CRTR/EP

Rob Golenberg as EP

Robert King as EP

Ron Ninio as CRTR (Original Series)

Shlomo Mashiach as CRTR (Original Series)