Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

Distant Lands is a followup up to the main Adventure Time series which ended in 2018. It is four 45 minute long specials airing on HBO Max.



Episode 1 called "BMO" came out on June 25th 2020. This episode focuses on BMO (obviously) with a fairly standalone adventure that ends up tying in quite nicely to the beginning of the Adventure Time series.

Episode 2 called "Obsidian" came out on November 19th 2020. This episodes focuses on the relationship between Princess Bubblegum and Marceline taking place after the main Adventure Time series but features flashbacks showing what caused their relationship problems that were hinted at throughout the main Adventure Time plot.

Episode 3 called "Wizard City" has not had its release date announced. This episode focuses on Peppermint Butler at Wizarding School.

Episode 4 called "Together Again" has not had its release date announced. This episode focuses on Finn and Jake as they reunite to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives







