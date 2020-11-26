Star Trek: Discovery (S3E07) -- "Unification III" -- 11/26/20
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,915
Received 470 Likes on 348 Posts
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E07) -- "Unification III" -- 11/26/20
UNIFICATION III While grappling with the fallout of her recent actions, and what her future might hold, Burnham agrees to represent the Federation in an intense debate about the release of politically sensitive but highly valuable Burn data.
Written by Kirsten Beyer. Directed by Jon Dudkowski.
Written by Kirsten Beyer. Directed by Jon Dudkowski.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off