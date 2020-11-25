Mr. Mayor (NBC) -- S: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter -- From the Producers of 30 Rock -- Premieres 1/7/21

Quote:

"Mr. Mayor" follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he's "still got it." Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America's second weirdest city.



The series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan.



"Mr. Mayor" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Eric Gurian will serve as a co-executive producer.

