Belushi -- Showtime Documentary -- premieres 11/22/20

Belushi -- Showtime Documentary -- premieres 11/22/20

   
11-22-20, 01:08 PM
Belushi -- Showtime Documentary -- premieres 11/22/20

A feature documentary from award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler about the too-short life of John Belushi, the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny-bones of audiences worldwide. Watch the premiere on Sunday, November 22 at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.
