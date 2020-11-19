Star Trek: Discovery (S3E06) -- "Scavengers" -- 11/19/20
SCAVENGERS After receiving a message from Book, Burnham and Georgiou embark on a rogue mission to find him, leaving Saru to pick up the pieces with Admiral Vance. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with Adira.
Written by Anne Cofell Saunders. Directed by Doug Aarniokoski.
